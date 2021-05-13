The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

