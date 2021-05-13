The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 146329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -438.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

