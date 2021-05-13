The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 17,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,820 shares of company stock worth $2,994,772. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

