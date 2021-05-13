The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

