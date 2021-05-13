The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $177.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

