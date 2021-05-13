The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $177.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.06.
Shares of CLX opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
