The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

GS stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average of $288.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $376.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

