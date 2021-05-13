The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price to $171.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KRTX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

