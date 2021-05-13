The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Conviction-Buy

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
