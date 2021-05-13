The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Conviction-Buy

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

