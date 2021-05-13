The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.01

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.01 and last traded at $171.02, with a volume of 2888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

