The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

