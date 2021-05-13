The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

KR opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.