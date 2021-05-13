The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $30.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $24.85 on Monday. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a PE ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

