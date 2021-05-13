The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $105.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $105,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $351.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $238.58 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

