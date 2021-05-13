The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $100,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

