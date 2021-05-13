The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,089 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $126,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

