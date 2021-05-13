The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,590 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $92,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.08 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.