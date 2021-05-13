The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,156 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $149,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $823.50 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.50 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $802.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.