The Marcus Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,917 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.