The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.44.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $168.63 on Monday. The Middleby has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

