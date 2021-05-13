The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.15.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $190.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.