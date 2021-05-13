The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -464.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.