The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Stephen Bird Sells 125,000 Shares

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £650.19 million and a PE ratio of -121.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.63. The Vitec Group plc has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.