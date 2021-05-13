TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) EVP Sells $46,022.08 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 40,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178,189. The firm has a market cap of $418.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 817,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

