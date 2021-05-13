Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $328.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

