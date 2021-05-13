TheStreet Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.