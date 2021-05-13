Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

