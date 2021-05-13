Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Thor have outperformed the industry year to date. Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's existing portfolio and bolstered revenue prospects. The company’s rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021. However, supply constraints in Europe, primarily from chassis manufacturers and other non-chassis raw material vendors, are expected to remain a headwind in the coming quarters as well. Rising raw materials and SG&A costs are likely to dent margins. High debt levels of the firm also play a spoilsport. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

