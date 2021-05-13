Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.