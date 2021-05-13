TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

Shares of TIFS traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 285.50 ($3.73). 145,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.04. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87.

In other news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

