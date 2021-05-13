Toko Token Price Tops $3.00 (TKO)

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Toko Token has a total market cap of $325.90 million and approximately $58.34 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toko Token has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00005996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

