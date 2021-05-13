Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 4,013 call options.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.87 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

