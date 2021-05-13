Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical daily volume of 499 call options.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

