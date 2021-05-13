Traders Purchase High Volume of BioLife Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,436% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

BLFS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

