Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fusion Acquisition Put Options (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,889 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,003% compared to the average daily volume of 280 put options.

FUSE stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

