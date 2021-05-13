Traders Purchase Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 2,814 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

