Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.31.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $181.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,747. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 621.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

