TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock traded up $13.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,766. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $303.51 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.