Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,999 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

