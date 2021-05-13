Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,425 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

