Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 508.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $10.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.