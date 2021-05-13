Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,744,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $18.39 on Thursday, hitting $841.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $802.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.50 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

