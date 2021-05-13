Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,744,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $18.39 on Thursday, hitting $841.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $802.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.50 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit