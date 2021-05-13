Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $516.12. 23,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

