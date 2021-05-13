Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in American Tower by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $243.66. 31,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

