Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum China were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Yum China by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

