Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.53 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,337,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

