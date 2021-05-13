Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 160 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.21 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.81 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.89 and a 200-day moving average of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

