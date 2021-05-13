Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,690 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.