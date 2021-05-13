Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCW. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.70 to C$3.05 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

