Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Buy

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,984,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Analyst Recommendations for Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit