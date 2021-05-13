Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Buy

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,984,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

