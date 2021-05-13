TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $443.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

